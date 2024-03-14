Benito Jones expected to sign with Miami Dolphins

According to a report from Dianna Russini, former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins. This move marks a return to the team where Jones began his NFL journey in 2020. During his rookie season with the Dolphins, Jones appeared in six games and spent the majority of the year on the practice squad.

Benito Jones’ Journey from Miami to Detroit and Back

In 2021, Jones didn’t see any action in the NFL. However, his career took a positive turn in 2022 when he joined the Lions. Although he didn’t secure a starting role initially, he was active for all 17 games. His persistence paid off in the following year, as Jones finally got his opportunity to shine. He started 15 of 17 games for a Lions defensive front that showed significant improvement. Over the course of the season, Jones contributed with 26 tackles and one sack.

The Bottom Line: A Promising Return to Miami

Jones’s return to the Dolphins signifies a new chapter in his career. His experience and growth during his time with the Lions have prepared him for this opportunity. As he rejoins the Dolphins, Jones will look to build on his recent success and continue to make an impact in the NFL.

We certainly wish Benito Jones the best of luck as he embarks on this new journey with the Miami Dolphins. His resilience and determination have been evident throughout his career, and we look forward to seeing what he will achieve in his return to Miami.