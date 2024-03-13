Detroit Lions make decision on Brock Wright, Benito Jones, and Anthony Pittman

Happy NFL New Year! Just moments ago, at 4 p.m. ET, the 2024 NFL New Year kicked off, which means teams can officially begin signing free agents. Just after the new year began, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network released a list of the 7 restricted free agents around the league who received tenders, and the only Detroit Lions player to receive a tender is TE Brock Wright, who received a “Right of first refusal” tender.

Only 7 restricted free agents received tenders:



2nd round#Rams LT Alaric Jackson#49ers WR Jauan Jennings



Original (5th) round#Seahawks DB Michael Jackson



Right of first refusal#Lions TE Brock Wright#Rams LB Michael Hoecht#Giants DB Nick McCloud#Seahawks LB Jon Rhattigan — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

What this means for Benito Jones, Anthony Pittman, and others

With Wright being the only Lions player to be tendered, this means Benito Jones and Anthony Pittman were not tendered, which means they are now unrestricted free agents. The other players who were not tendered are Khalil Dorsey, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, and Scott Daly (H/T to @Justin_Rogers).

It is also important to note that it is possible that the Lions have agreed to a contract with one or more of the players above but has not officially been announced. (H/T to @ErikSchlitt)

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The 2024 NFL New Year has begun, opening the free agency signing period. TE Brock Wright is the only Detroit Lions player to receive a “Right of first refusal” tender. Benito Jones, Anthony Pittman, Khalil Dorsey, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, and Scott Daly did not receive tenders and are now unrestricted free agents.

The Bottom Line: A Shift in the Lions’ Roster

The decision to tender Brock Wright while allowing Benito Jones, Anthony Pittman, and others to become unrestricted free agents marks a significant shift in the Detroit Lions‘ roster strategy. This move could indicate the Lions’ intention to explore new talent and reshape their team composition for the upcoming season.