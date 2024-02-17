Bennedict Mathurin explains why he trash-talked Jaden Ivey during Rising Stars Game

At the heart of the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game was a moment that felt more like a scene from a buddy movie than a fierce sports showdown. Indiana Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin and Detroit Pistons’ Jaden Ivey turned the court into their personal stage for a performance filled with jests, jabs, and jaw-dropping plays. Mathurin’s cheeky declaration, “Even in the Rising Stars you can’t guard me,” to Ivey wasn’t just a viral trash-talking moment; it was a glimpse into the playful yet passionate rivalries that make basketball endlessly entertaining.

Bennedict Mathurin trash talking Jaden Ivey 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/RTJWtNUGDp — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 17, 2024

Mathurin Explains Rivalry with Jaden Ivey

Mathurin shone brightly, putting up 18 points against Ivey’s team and snagging MVP honors, but the real win was the spirited exchange that had fans chuckling and cheering. Afterward, Mathurin shared a lighter take on their rivalry, emphasizing mutual respect and the thrill of competing against a peer who pushes you to your limits. Their draft history—Mathurin picked one spot behind Ivey—adds a delightful twist to their narrative, proving that draft numbers are just numbers, but on-court banter is forever.

“He’s a great player, I love playing against him,” said Mathurin. “My challenge is to always bring my best against him. You know he was drafted ahead of me. The thing is, I feel like he brings the best out of me every time we compete against each other. So, there’s no hate. He’s a great guy, he’s a great player, and he’s gonna have a great career. But, every time I’m playing against him, I have that in me.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bennedict Mathurin and Jaden Ivey turned the NBA Rising Stars Game into a showcase of their playful rivalry. Mathurin led his team to victory and earned MVP honors, all while engaging in friendly trash talk with Ivey. Despite their competitive jabs, Mathurin highlighted a mutual respect and admiration, driven by their close draft selections.

The Bottom Line – Draft Picks and Laughter

Forget the draft drama; the real story here is how Mathurin and Ivey have turned their NBA journeys into a buddy narrative worthy of its own highlight reel. Their rivalry, punctuated by playful trash talk and mutual respect, reminds us that basketball is as much about the relationships forged on the court as it is about the scores. As they continue to face off, each game is less about proving who was the better draft pick and more about celebrating the joy and jest that comes with competing at the highest level.