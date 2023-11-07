Best Detroit Lions Mic'd Up Moments from the First Half of 2023

Detroit Lions fans, it's time to relive the best ‘Mic'd Up' moments of the first half of the 2023 season. Our beloved Lions have had quite the remarkable run, sitting pretty at 6-2, with a commanding lead in the NFC North and currently occupying the coveted No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoff picture. Let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of the most exciting and endearing moments as captured by the Mic'd Up Lions players and coaching staff.

Lions Drop Epic ‘Mic'd Up' Moments Video

Here is the video featuring the top ‘Mic'd Up' moments that the Lions released on Monday night.

Re-live some of the best mic'd up moments from the first half of the season 🎬 pic.twitter.com/oZ1mKaWxvF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 7, 2023

Bottom Line: A Special Season

As it stands, the Lions sit at 6-2 on the season, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North, and the No. 2 seed in the NFC. There is no question about it that the Lions are off to a great start, but there is still plenty of football remaining before we can call it a “special” season. With that being said, the way the Lions schedule shapes up, they have a golden opportunity not only to win their division, but to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If that happens, the Lions would host home playoff games at Ford Field up until the Super Bowl.