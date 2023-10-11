Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard scores first NHL goal [Video]

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard scores first NHL goal

What were you doing when you were 18 years old? My guess is that you were not scoring your first NHL goal like Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard just did. After going scoreless in his first NHL game on Tuesday night, Bedard did not take long to get on the board on Wednesday as the Blackhawks took on the Boston Bruins.

Take a look as Bedard does a great job moving without the puck before scoring his first goal since being selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Why It Matters

If you watched Bedard play on Tuesday night, you are well aware of the talent that he has. Even though he is just 18 years and 86 days old, he is already proving that he belongs with the big boys.

