Bleacher Report blasts Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman for 1st two picks in 2021 NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings selected two major parts of their future on Friday night, taking Simon Edvinsson with the 6th overall selection and then trading up to take goaltender Sebastian Cossa with the 15h overall pick.

Given his track record, you’d think that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman would have found his way into the good graces of critics, especially considering the fact that the team that he largely assembled in Tampa Bay just put the finishing touches on their 2nd straight Stanley Cup victory.

Not everyone sees it that way, however. Take aggregate site Bleacher Report, for example. Not only did they not like either of Detroit’s selections, they gave them near failing grades.

“It’s hard to believe in his upside. His physical tools paper over some of his troubles processing the game. At the NHL level, where his physical advantages will be mitigated and everything happens quicker, he could have trouble contributing offensively. He projects as a No. 4 shutdown defenseman. That’s a good player to have, but the Red Wings left better prospect like William Eklund and Brandt Clarke on the board at sixth overall.”

Grade: D+

Goaltending prospects can be volatile, and Cossa was not even the best goaltending prospect available. Trading up to acquire him doesn’t help, either. General Manager Steve Yzerman has done a brilliant job rebuilding Detroit, but this was a misstep in my opinion.

Grade: D

Well, talk about a tough crowd. Do you agree with their assessment?

