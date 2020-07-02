41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 2, 2020
type here...

Bleacher Report NHL Mock Draft has Red Wings drafting Saginaw Spirit forward

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Red Wings fans are still coming to grips with the fact that they won’t have a chance to draft QMJHL phenom Alexis Lafreniere, and what’s worse, will have to watch a playoff team net his services.

However, there will still be a bevy of options for GM Steve Yzerman to choose from once it comes time for them to choose a major part of their future.

Bleacher Report’s mock draft following Friday night’s Draft Lottery has the Red Wings drafting Saginaw Spirit center Cole Perfetti.

Per NHL.com:

Perfetti (5-10, 177) finished second in the OHL with 111 points (37 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games this season, won 51.2 percent of his face-offs (165-for-322) and averaged 1.82 points per game. The 18-year-old finished the regular season with 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) during a 12-game point streak. He started his season in August by leading all scorers at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in five games to help Canada finish second.

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Bleacher Report NHL Mock Draft has Red Wings drafting Saginaw Spirit forward

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings fans are still coming to grips with the fact that they won't have a chance to draft QMJHL phenom Alexis Lafreniere,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Video emerges of Miguel Cabrera taking BP in Macomb County Batting Cages

Don Drysdale - 0
Miguel Cabrera is back in the Motor City (well at least close to it) and he is preparing himself for the Detroit Tigers 2020...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers name official gaming partner

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, PointsBet is now the official gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers. The agreement, which will begin with the 2020 Major League...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings Darren McCarty has jersey ripped off during fight vs. Turner Stevenson [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Darren McCarty had some memorable fights during his career with the Detroit Red Wings. The fight he had on December 2, 1995, versus Turner...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

10 years following Bob Probert’s death, Dani Probert braces for emotional day

Arnold Powell - 0
On July 5, 2010, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert died suddenly of a heart attack. Now, 10 years later, Probert's widow Dani...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings Darren McCarty has jersey ripped off during fight vs. Turner Stevenson [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Darren McCarty had some memorable fights during his career with the Detroit Red Wings. The fight he had on December 2, 1995, versus Turner...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings ‘Russian Five’ get into line brawl with New York Rangers [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Let's flashback to 1995 when the Detroit Red Wings 'Russian Five' got into a line brawl with the New York Rangers. I would pay top...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Sergei Fedorov scores five goals vs. Capitals (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Our Game of the Day series continues by throwing it back to the legendary 1996-97 season and one of the greatest individual performances in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.