Bleacher Report NHL Mock Draft has Red Wings drafting Saginaw Spirit forward

Detroit Red Wings fans are still coming to grips with the fact that they won’t have a chance to draft QMJHL phenom Alexis Lafreniere, and what’s worse, will have to watch a playoff team net his services.

However, there will still be a bevy of options for GM Steve Yzerman to choose from once it comes time for them to choose a major part of their future.

Bleacher Report’s mock draft following Friday night’s Draft Lottery has the Red Wings drafting Saginaw Spirit center Cole Perfetti.

Per NHL.com:

Perfetti (5-10, 177) finished second in the OHL with 111 points (37 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games this season, won 51.2 percent of his face-offs (165-for-322) and averaged 1.82 points per game. The 18-year-old finished the regular season with 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) during a 12-game point streak. He started his season in August by leading all scorers at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in five games to help Canada finish second.