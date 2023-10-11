Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Blockbuster trade involving Jameson Williams could push Detroit Lions over hump

The 2023 Detroit Lions have emerged as one of the most exciting and promising teams in the NFL, boasting a 4-1 record that has captured the attention of football fans nationwide. Their remarkable start to the season has not only positioned them as contenders in the NFC but has raised a vital question: Do the Lions have the roster to not only compete but also make a legitimate run for the Super Bowl?

A Bold Proposition

Enter 97.1 The Ticket's Jim Costa, a man known for his bold opinions and passionate takes. On a Wednesday morning, Costa proposed a blockbuster trade that he believes could elevate the Lions to the next level. The proposal, which revolves around the Lions trading wide receiver Jameson Williams, could reshape the franchise's destiny.

Costa's suggestion is to trade Williams to the Carolina Panthers, and in return, acquire Pro Bowl EDGE defender Brian Burns. If Burns commits to a long-term contract extension, Costa proposes the Lions give up Williams and a valuable first-round pick. If it is just a rental, Williams and a second or third-round pick would be more appropriate.

The Defensive Dynamo

Brian Burns is no ordinary player; he's a game-changer. In 2022, he racked up 12.5 sacks, and in 2023, he's already notched 4.0 sacks. Burns is widely regarded as one of the top defensive talents in the NFL. Adding him to a defensive line that already features Aidan Hutchinson would be nothing short of sensational.

At just 25 years old, Burns not only possesses immense talent but also offers long-term potential for the Lions. Securing him for the future could prove to be a turning point for this franchise.

Jameson Williams and the Dilemma

Costa acknowledges that this trade would mean parting ways with Jameson Williams, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams has encountered challenges in his first two seasons, including injuries, drops, and a suspension. Some fans and pundits have already cast doubts on his future success.

It's worth noting that Williams is exceptionally talented, and his career is still in its infancy. Some, like me, believe he has a bright future ahead. Nevertheless, if acquiring Brian Burns and securing his long-term services requires giving up Williams and a late first-round pick, it's a risk that may be well worth taking.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Brian Burns, with his remarkable sack record, offers the Detroit Lions a defensive presence that could elevate them to the NFL's elite.
  2. Trading Jameson Williams is a tough decision, but the potential gains, especially if Burns commits to a long-term contract, could reshape the Lions' future.
  3. With the Lions already showcasing a strong defense, the addition of Brian Burns might be the missing ingredient to push them towards Super Bowl contention.
Bottom Line: A Defensive Powerhouse

The Lions' defense is already playing at a high level, but Brian Burns could be the missing piece to transform it into an elite force. Pairing Burns with Hutchinson would create a dynamic duo that could torment opposing quarterbacks and disrupt offenses like never before.

While parting with a promising young talent like Jameson Williams might be a bitter pill to swallow, the opportunity to acquire a defensive powerhouse like Brian Burns is an enticing proposition. The Lions have the potential to solidify their status as Super Bowl contenders with this trade. It's a decision that could define their path to success in the seasons to come.

