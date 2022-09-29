Detroit Tigers and MLB Archive

Blue Jays fan is sick to his stomach after just missing Aaron Judge’s 61st home run [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Imagine purchasing tickets to tonight’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees with the hopes of catching Aaron Judge‘s 61st home run ball, but coming up just short.

Well, that is exactly what happened on Wednesday night as Judge blasted his American League record-tying 61st home run over the left field fence.

Watch as the fan in the Blue Jays jersey comes ever so close to “winning the lottery” by catching Judge’s 61st home run but just cannot quite make the play of his life.

As you will see in the video below, the fan is clearly sick to his stomach about not catching the ball.

