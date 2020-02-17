Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has ICD implanted into chest

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench last week during a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks after a cardiac episode.

“At 12:10 of the first period, Jay suffered a cardiac episode on our player’s bench. Jay became unresponsive and the medical personnel used a defibrillator to revive him. Jay regained consciousness immediately and was transported directly to the UCI Irvine Medical Center,” GM Doug Armstrong said.

Bouwmeester underwent successful surgery on Friday, during which he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator implanted into his chest. An ICD monitors heart function and is able to shock to the heart if an arrhythmia occurs and restore a regular heartbeat.

Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure. https://t.co/Dw8LSwfu0F #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 14, 2020

We continue to send our best wishes to Bouwmeester as he recovers from this scary incident.