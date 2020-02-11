Updated: St. Louis Blues Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench, game postponed [Video]

LATEST UPDATE:
According to a report from TSN, Jay Bouwmeester was alert and responsive as he was being taken to the hospital.
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 12, 2020
ORIGINAL REPORT:
We do not have much information at this time, but as you can see in the video below, Jay Bouwmeester of the St. Louis Blues just collapsed on the bench. The game has been delayed.
Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the Blues bench. Game has been delayed pic.twitter.com/wOJkAFANCT
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 12, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bouwmeester.
Both teams have agreed to postpone tonight’s game.
An NHL security just told me that the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks have agreed to postpone tonight's game. Obviously major concern regarding Jay Bouwmeester.
— Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) February 12, 2020
“Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game has been postponed and it will be made up at a later date,” the NHL said in a statement.