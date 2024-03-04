Search

1 Free Agent the Detroit Lions MUST re-sign

Here is one free agent we believe the Detroit Lions absolutely MUST re-sign for 2024. Who is No. 1 on your list?

Detroit Lions re-sign TE Shane Zylstra

The Detroit Lions are bringing back Shane Zylstra to add depth to their tight end room.

Dylan Larkin Injury: How Detroit Red Wings will combat losing their Captain

Derek Lalonde reveals how Detroit Red Wings will deal with the Dylan Larkin injury.
W.G. Brady

Bob Probert’s Fastest Knockout: Defending Steve Yzerman Against Michel Petit [Video]

Red Wings Notes

Let’s flashback to Bob Probert’s Fastest Knockout

On a cold night on January 13, 1988, the NHL witnessed one of its most memorable moments of on-ice justice, courtesy of Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert. Known for his fearsome presence and fighting prowess, Probert delivered the quickest knockout of his career, a moment that has etched itself into the annals of hockey history.

Bob Probert's Fastest Knockout

Bob Probert’s Fastest Knockout

The incident unfolded when Michel Petit delivered a cheap shot to Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman, hitting him into the boards while Yzerman was in a defenseless position. The hit did not go unnoticed, especially by Probert, who was quick to respond to the injustice served to his teammate.

In what can only be described as swift retribution, Probert confronted Petit. The ensuing altercation lasted merely seconds but left a lasting impression on both players and fans alike. With just two punches and within two seconds, Probert knocked Petit out, marking the fastest knockout in his illustrious NHL career. This act of retribution was not just about settling scores; it was a statement of solidarity and protection for a teammate, showcasing the unwritten code of conduct among hockey players.

Probert’s Fighting Legacy

Bob Probert was undeniably a fighting machine, a reputation that was well-earned over his years in the NHL. According to his autobiography, “Tough Guy: My Life On The Edge,” Probert engaged in 246 NHL fights, including playoff bouts, a figure that slightly varies from the 239 recorded by hockeyfights.com. His fighting career spanned several years, from his first NHL fight against Craig Coxe of the Vancouver Canucks on November 11, 1985, to his last on February 13, 2002, against Brad Norton of the Florida Panthers.

Bob Probert Detroit Red Wings

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Probert’s quick response to the cheap shot on Yzerman highlighted his role as an enforcer and protector on the ice.
  2. The knockout of Michel Petit stands as the quickest in Probert’s career, underlining his fighting skill and determination.
  3. Probert’s legacy extends beyond his fights, remembered for his loyalty to teammates and his impact on the game.

The Bottom Line

Tragically, Probert’s life came to an untimely end on July 5, 2010, when he died of a heart attack at the young age of 45. Despite his passing, the legacy of Bob Probert lives on, remembered not only for his enforcer role on the ice but also for moments like the quick knockout of Michel Petit, which showcased his unwavering loyalty to his teammates and his formidable prowess as one of the NHL’s most feared fighters.

Lions Analysis and Opinion

1 Free Agent the Detroit Lions MUST re-sign

Here is one free agent we believe the Detroit Lions absolutely MUST re-sign for 2024. Who is No. 1 on your list?
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions re-sign TE Shane Zylstra

The Detroit Lions are bringing back Shane Zylstra to add depth to their tight end room.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Dylan Larkin Injury: How Detroit Red Wings will combat losing their Captain

Derek Lalonde reveals how Detroit Red Wings will deal with the Dylan Larkin injury.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers trade Andre Lipcius to Los Angeles Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers have traded OF Andre Lipcius.

Lions Notes

Watch Now: Detroit Lions Mini-Movie Captures Historic 2023 Season Triumphs

The wait is over! Witness the passion, the victories, and the indomitable spirit of the team in the 2023 Detroit Lions Mini-Movie.
Lions Notes

Rumor: C.J. Gardner-Johnson could return to Philadelphia Eagles

A pair of teams could have their eye on poaching C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Detroit Lions.
U of M

Blake Corum flexes muscle by dominating bench press event at NFL Scouting Combine

Not surprisingly, Blake Corum just took down his competition during the bench press competition at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
College Sports

Ohio State Admits They Cheated By Self-Reporting Recruiting Violations

Ohio State Admits They Cheated To Win 'Off-Season Championship'.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers acquire Buddy Kennedy

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have acquired Buddy Kennedy.
