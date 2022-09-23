Boston Celtics suspend head coach Ime Udoka for entire 2022-23 season

According to a report from ESPN, the Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season.

Udoka was expected to be suspended by the Celtics for the entire NBA season for having a relationship with a female member of the team’s staff, which is reportedly forbidden in the franchise’s code of conduct.

Udoka, who is 45, took over as the Celtics’ head coach prior to the 2021-22 season. During this past season, he led the team to their 1st NBA Finals appearance since 2010. The Celtics ended up losing 4 games to 2 to the Golden State Warriors.

