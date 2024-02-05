Brad Holmes makes himself very clear to Detroit Lions fans

As the Detroit Lions' remarkable season has come to a close, General Manager Brad Holmes has a definitive message for the team's dedicated followers: this journey is far from over. After a season that exceeded expectations and captivated the NFL world, Holmes is keen to emphasize that the Lions' success in 2023 is not a fleeting moment but a sign of what's yet to come.

Surpassing Expectations

The Lions embarked on the 2023 season with ambitions of conquering the NFC North and securing a playoff victory. They not only achieved these goals but also went beyond, finishing the regular season with a stellar 12-5 record, claiming the NFC North title, and making a deep playoff run to the NFC Championship Game. Despite leading 24-7 at halftime against the 49ers, the Lions experienced a narrow defeat, ending their season in a 34-31 thriller.

Challenging the “Cinderella Story”

Amid national conversations labeling the Lions' season as a “Cinderella Story,” Holmes firmly rejects this characterization.

“I want to tell our fans, it’s only going to get better,” Holmes said on Monday. “We're only going to get better. I don't want anybody to think this was a one-shot, Cinderella, magical journey. No, it’s real. This is exactly what was supposed to happen. We love the window we're in”

A Salute to the Fans

In his address, Holmes also made it a point to celebrate the Lions' fans.

“It is not up for debate that we have the best fan base in the world. We couldn't have asked for more from them.”

"I don't think there's any debate that we have the best fanbase in the world." pic.twitter.com/9LJobpkfnB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 5, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Continued Improvement: Holmes's vision for the Lions is one of growth and progression. The team's success in the 2023 season is seen as just the beginning, with the promise of even greater achievements in the future. Real Success: The Lions' recent campaign is not to be viewed as a fleeting or lucky break. Holmes's remarks clarify that their performance is a genuine reflection of the team's capability and hard work, setting a precedent for what's expected moving forward. Fan Appreciation: The role of the Lions' fanbase cannot be overstated. Holmes's acknowledgment of the fans not only serves as a thank you but also as a reminder of the critical role supporters play in the team's journey.

Looking Ahead

The Detroit Lions, under Brad Holmes's guidance, are poised for an exciting future. The 2023 season, while ending just shy of the ultimate goal, has laid a solid foundation for success. Holmes's confidence in the team's direction and his recognition of the fans' unwavering support signal a new era for the Lions, one filled with promise and anticipation for what's next. As the team looks to build on this season's achievements, the message is clear: this is only the beginning of Detroit's rise in the NFL.