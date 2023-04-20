Brad Holmes says he is striving to hand Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp the Lombardi Trophy

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes spoke at his pre-NFL draft media session on Thursday and he expressed his ambition to hand the Lombardi Trophy to Lions' owner, Sheila Hamp. The team has made significant progress since the conclusion of the 2022 season, and Hamp is proud of the organization's progress. Holmes is confident about the team's position heading into the draft, and he and head coach, Dan Campbell, are striving to bring a championship to Detroit.

While speaking during his pre-NFL Draft presser, Holmes talked about how excited Hamp is, and about how it is his desire to hand her the Lombardi Trophy after winning a Super Bowl.

“I know she’s excited,” Holmes said. “She’s really excited. I think she’s really proud of where we are at as an organization, just kind of how the process has gone along since the season ended with that big win up at Green Bay. I know that meant the world to her. Getting the game ball, that was awesome. How free agency went, and kind of this process leading up to the draft, she’s excited.”

“I was talking with her the other day, and I think she’s confident about the place that we’re at right now, and heading into this draft,” Holmes added. “I'm always happy to see her excited. Always happy to see her excited. That’s what we do it for. One day, you just want to put that trophy in her hand. That’s what me and Dan are striving to do.”

Bottom Line – Lombardi Trophy or bust

The Lions have been starved of success for over six decades, and Holmes' ambition to bring a Super Bowl to the franchise is a breath of fresh air for fans. The progress made since Holmes and Campbell took over has been encouraging, and there is a sense of optimism around the team. Whether Holmes and Campbell can deliver a Super Bowl remains to be seen, but their commitment to the cause has given fans hope that the drought may soon be over.