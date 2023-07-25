Breaking: Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during USC workout

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California Trojans. The incident reportedly occurred during a routine workout session, immediately after which the medical staff intervened and provided necessary care.

According to a statement released by a James family spokesperson to TMZ, Bronny, who is in stable condition, was promptly rushed to the hospital and is no longer in the ICU. The family expressed gratitude towards the USC medical and athletic staff for their swift response and dedicated efforts. They requested privacy while acknowledging that further information would be made available when appropriate.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement said. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bottom Line – A Close Call for a Promising Career

Bronny James' cardiac arrest during a workout session with USC serves as a stark reminder of the health risks even young, fit athletes face. Thanks to the swift action by the USC medical and athletic staff, Bronny is in stable condition. As the basketball world holds its breath for further updates, it hopes for a speedy recovery for the rising star. The incident underscores the crucial importance of safety measures and quick response protocols in sports practices, reinforcing the need for continued vigilance and preparedness in all athletic programs.