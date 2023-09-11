Fear is that Aaron Rodgers' injury is serious

In the first Monday Night Football game of the 2023 NFL season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury and he has since been ruled OUT for the remainder of tonight's game. Following the injury, the Jets released an update that X-rays were negative, but that does not mean the injury was not serious. Now, according to a report from Jordan Schultz, there is a fear that Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury.

Aaron Rodgers May Have Suffered A Serious Injury

Jordan Schultz just posted the following report to social media:

“There is a fear that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is dealing with an Achilles injury, per sources. It’s currently unknown if it’s ruptured. He’s expected to have an MRI on Tuesday, per sources.”

MRI will be tomorrow, Tuesday, for Aaron Rodgers, per sources. https://t.co/Xlm6u6rTyj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2023

Why it Matters

Heading into Week 1, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets were expected to contend in the AFC. If he does have an Achilles injury, Rogers not only could have to miss an extended period of time, but if it is ruptured, he could miss the remainder of the season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Rodgers Ruled Out for the Game: In the opening Monday Night Football game of the 2023 NFL season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury that forced him out of the game. Fear of Achilles Injury: Following the injury, there is growing concern that Rodgers may have sustained a serious Achilles injury. A report from Jordan Schultz suggests that while the extent of the injury is unknown, there is a fear it could be related to his Achilles tendon. Rodgers is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday to assess the severity. Implications for the Jets: This injury is significant for the Jets, who had high expectations for Rodgers and the team in the AFC. If the fear of an Achilles injury is confirmed, it could potentially sideline Rodgers for an extended period, and if the tendon is ruptured, he might miss the entire season.

Bottom Line: Uncertainty Surrounds Aaron Rodgers' Injury

The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers' injury casts a shadow over the New York Jets' 2023 season. While initial X-rays were negative, fears of a potential Achilles injury loom large. The upcoming MRI will provide clarity on the extent of the injury and its implications for Rodgers and the Jets. If it turns out to be a severe Achilles injury, the Jets may face a challenging season without their star quarterback. The situation remains fluid, and Jets fans anxiously await further updates on Rodgers' condition.