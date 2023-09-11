New York Jets give unfortunate Aaron Rodgers injury update

In case you have not yet heard, Aaron Rodgers was injured in his very first series as quarterback of the New York Jets. Following his injury, Rodgers was carted to the Jets locker room, where he underwent x-rays on his ankle. The Jets have released an update on Rodgers and though his x-rays came back negative, he has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of tonight's game.

Rodgers has been downgraded to out. His x-rays were negative. https://t.co/TjZv03DrQF — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

Why It Matters

In the offseason, the Jets made a bold move by inking Rodgers to a substantial 2-year, $75 million deal. However, concerns arose when Rodgers left the field with trainers and headed to the Jets' locker room for X-rays. Fortunately, the results turned out to be negative, providing a sigh of relief for the Jets. Nevertheless, this setback is a significant setback for a team that many anticipate to be a strong contender in the AFC for the 2023 season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Jets Fans Hold Their Breath

Jets fans were extremely fired up for the 2023 season, and that breath was knocked out of them on the very first drive of the season when Aaron Rodgers went down with an ankle injury. Thankfully, X-rays have come back negative, which means it is unlikely that Rodgers will be out long-term. With that being said, we will all wait patiently to find out exactly how long he will be out.