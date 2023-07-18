Brian Branch signs with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have secured all their rookies for the upcoming season as S Brian Branch has signed his four-year rookie deal. With the rookie training camp just around the corner, Branch's signing ensures that all eight members of the Lions' 2023 NFL Draft class are under contract and ready to hit the field.

Brian Branch signs with Lions

Branch, who made an impressive impact during OTAs and rookie minicamp, comes to the Lions after a successful college career at Alabama, where he earned recognition as a second-team All-American. As the Lions bolster their defensive backfield with new acquisitions like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley, and Cameron Sutton, Branch's addition adds depth and talent to the team's secondary.

Key Points

Bottom Line – A Defensive Boost

The Detroit Lions complete their rookie signings with the addition of defensive back Brian Branch, signaling the readiness of their 2023 NFL Draft class for the upcoming season. As the team's roster takes shape, the coaching staff is eager to see how their defensive additions, including Branch and the free-agent acquisitions, will work together to create a formidable defense. With training camp on the horizon, Lions fans are excited to witness their team's evolution and potential success in the new NFL season.