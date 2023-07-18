Merch
Lions News Reports

Brian Branch signs with Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
4
0

The Detroit Lions have secured all their rookies for the upcoming season as S Brian Branch has signed his four-year rookie deal. With the rookie training camp just around the corner, Branch's signing ensures that all eight members of the Lions' 2023 NFL Draft class are under contract and ready to hit the field.

Brian Branch Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown

Brian Branch signs with Lions

Branch, who made an impressive impact during OTAs and rookie minicamp, comes to the Lions after a successful college career at Alabama, where he earned recognition as a second-team All-American. As the Lions bolster their defensive backfield with new acquisitions like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley, and Cameron Sutton, Branch's addition adds depth and talent to the team's secondary.

Key Points

  • Second-round pick, Brian Branch, signs a four-year deal with the Lions.
  • All eight members of the Lions' 2023 NFL Draft class are now under contract.
  • Lions rookies are due to report to training camp on July 19, followed by veteran players on Saturday.
  • Branch had a successful college career at Alabama, earning second-team All-American honors.
  • Branch impressed during OTAs and rookie minicamp, making him a valuable addition to the Lions' defense.
  • The Lions added several defensive backs through free agency, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley, and Cameron Sutton.
Brian Branch Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – A Defensive Boost

The Detroit Lions complete their rookie signings with the addition of defensive back Brian Branch, signaling the readiness of their 2023 NFL Draft class for the upcoming season. As the team's roster takes shape, the coaching staff is eager to see how their defensive additions, including Branch and the free-agent acquisitions, will work together to create a formidable defense. With training camp on the horizon, Lions fans are excited to witness their team's evolution and potential success in the new NFL season.

Previous article
Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp Roster Preview: Special Teams

