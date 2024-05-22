Predicting WHEN and HOW MUCH Aidan Hutchinson’s Next Contract Will Be

Aidan Hutchinson Is Going To GET PAID!!!

The Detroit Lions have a gem in Aidan Hutchinson, and securing his future in Detroit is likely high on their agenda. After a standout start to his NFL career, the conversation isn’t about if Hutchinson will get a big contract, but when and for how much. Let’s dive into the specifics of what his next contract could look like based on current trends and the team’s previous actions.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Impressive Early Career

Drafted by the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson has wasted no time establishing himself as a premier defensive force. In just two seasons, he has amassed 21.0 sacks and on top of that, he led the NFL in quarterback pressures last season. His rapid ascent mirrors the trajectory of some of the league’s highest-paid defensive stars, and he will soon be rewarded for his efforts.

Potential Timing for Hutchinson’s Extension

Traditionally, NFL teams are hesitant to negotiate extensions with two years of control remaining on a player’s rookie contract. However, the Lions have shown a willingness to buck this trend, as evidenced by their recent early extension for Penei Sewell. Given Hutchinson’s critical role and escalating market values, Detroit would be wise to opt for a similar strategy with him. It’s reasonable to expect that the Lions might start negotiations as early as next offseason, aiming to lock down their defensive cornerstone before he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Projecting the Contract Details

Considering the booming market for elite edge rushers, Aidan Hutchinson’s next deal is poised to be a hefty one. In fact, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News projects Hutchinson’s next agreement could exceed $30 million per season, which I 100% agree with.

My prediction is that just prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions will announce a 4-year extension for Hutchinson worth $124 million, which equates to an average annual value of $31 million. My best guess is that the deal will include around $93 million in guaranteed money.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Aidan Hutchinson’s Performance: Hutchinson has rapidly developed into a top defensive player for the Detroit Lions, leading the league in quarterback pressures and amassing 21.0 sacks in his first two seasons. Timing of Contract Extension: The Lions have previously negotiated extensions early, as seen with Penei Sewell, indicating they might pursue a similar approach with Hutchinson before his rookie contract ends. Projected Contract Details: Based on Hutchinson’s performance and market trends, a projected extension could be around 4 years for $124 million, with $93 million guaranteed, positioning him among the highest-paid defenders in the league.

Bottom Line

The Lions have demonstrated a clear strategy of building around young, core talents, investing heavily in their development and securing their futures early in their careers. Given Hutchinson’s trajectory and the inflation in player salaries, Detroit is poised to make him one of the league’s highest-paid defenders sooner rather than later. A proactive extension not only cements Hutchinson’s role as a foundational piece of the Lions’ defense but also stabilizes the team’s financial planning against the rising costs of premier talent in the NFL.