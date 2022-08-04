Brittney Griner receives crazy prison sentence and President Biden is not having it

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, found out here prison sentence on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to a drug charge last month.

According to reports, Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted of drug possession and drug smuggling.

Prior to the her sentencing, Griner released the following apology:

“I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them,” she said. “I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home.”

Griner contended she made “an honest mistake” when she brought vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis into a Moscow airport back in February, adding “I hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”

“I had no idea that the team, the cities, the fans, my teammates would make such a great impression on me over the 6 1/2 years that I spent here. I remember vividly coming out of the gym and all the little girls that were in the stands there waiting on me, and that’s what kept making me come back here,” she said.

President Joe Biden demands Russia release Brittney Griner immediately

Following the Brittney Griner’s verdict, President Joe Biden demanded that Russia release her immeidately.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible,” he said.

Nation, how do you think this plays out?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

