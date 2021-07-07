Cade Cunningham ‘excited’ at prospect of being taken No. 1 overall by Detroit Pistons

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons won the NBA draft lottery last month, meaning they’ll have the No. 1 pick on July 29. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is the presumptive first overall selection, and all indications point to Cunningham soon finding his way to the Motor City.

And according to one ESPN host, Cunningham is already looking forward to his potentially impending time in the Motor City.

“I would put Cunningham as the overwhelming favorite to end up in Detroit at that spot still, which, by the way, I’ve been told he would be very excited about,” via Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Of course, it was a season of transition in the Motor City, as new GM Troy Weaver completely transformed the look of the Pistons. Only 2019 draft pick Sekou Doumbouya remains from the roster that was intact prior to Weaver’s arrival.

However, several young players burst onto the scene, including the likes of Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, as well as the emergence of Jerami Grant. Along with a veteran head coach in Dwane Casey who can develop young talent, Cunningham should indeed be excited at the prospect of playing in Detroit.

The 2021 NBA Draft officially kicks off on July 29.