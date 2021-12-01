Cade Cunningham reaches career high in points

The bad news? The Detroit Pistons weren’t able to get it done last night against the Portland Trail Blazers, dropping a 110-92 decision at Moda Center. The good news? No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham set a career high in his young career with 26 points.

Cunningham only missed three shots on the night, going 10-of-13 shooting from the field while also grabbing seven rebounds and blocking another three. He also had an absolutely savage block, doing his best Tayshaun Prince imitation with his rejection of Robert Covington’s attempt at the rim:

Halloween was a month ago, but @CadeCunningham_ was clearly doing his best Tayshaun Prince impression with this block! #Pistons pic.twitter.com/KNul6Gasrw — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 1, 2021

The Pistons will take on the Phoenix Suns tomorrow night from Arizona.