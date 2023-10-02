Cade Cunningham’s goal for 2023-24 is well spoken

Cade Cunningham's goal for this season has him sounding like a seasoned veteran rather than a 22-year-old.

One significant factor contributing to the Detroit Pistons‘ limited success last season was the injury setback suffered by their 2021 first-overall draft pick, Cade Cunningham. Unfortunately, Cunningham was restricted to just 12 games due to an injury that ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the year. But he's ready to get going in 2023 with a clear goal in mind.

Cunningham was limited to only 12 games last season

Cunningham's season came to an abrupt halt due to a persistent shin issue, which required surgery in January of this year. During the 12 games in which he did appear, Cunningham displayed impressive statistics, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, six assists, and nearly a steal per game.

He's laid out his goals for the upcoming season

Cunningham, who has become the face of the franchise since being selected first overall in 2021, expressed his goals for the upcoming year with the poise and confidence of a seasoned veteran, rather than a 22-year-old entering his third NBA season.

“I just want to be a great leader, I want to be the best teammate I can be,” he said. “I want the team to defend at a high level, from the guard spot, that’s huge to start it off. I work on my whole game.”

Cunningham will be playing under new head coach Monty Williams, who was lured from the Phoenix Suns with a lucrative contract.

“We see alot of things in basketball the same way, but the main thing is I like how he carries himself outside of coaching,” Cunningham said of Williams. “You know, just the way that he goes about connecting and talking to people, I think it's amazing to watch. It's someone to follow behind, and I'm excited to play for him and learn so much more from him.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Pistons only got 12 games out of Cade Cunningham last season thanks to an ongoing shin injury that eventually required surgery He is healthy and ready to get going for the 2023-24 season, which will begin later this month Cade Cunningham's goal for the upcoming year makes him sound more like a seasoned veteran rather than a young player entering his 3rd NBA season

Bottom Line: A healthy Cade is key for the Detroit Pistons

The absence of Cunningham was evident for the Pistons last season, and there's a collective hope that he stays injury-free this year and plays a pivotal role in guiding the team to greater success.

The Pistons are set to commence their preseason with a match against the Phoenix Suns on October 8, just under a week away from today.