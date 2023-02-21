Calvin Johnson hints at return to Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson has made it sound like he is ready to reconcile with his former team after years of a strained relationship. Johnson previously accused the Lions, specifically team president Rod Wood, of immediately bringing up the issue of money upon his retirement in 2016, and the Lions went through with the demand to reclaim $1.6 million from Johnson. However, current Lions' chief operating officer Mike Disner has since made efforts to mend the relationship, which Johnson credits as the difference from the past. While there is still work to do, Johnson believes he can provide guidance to the team's young roster and is excited to be back around football and help out the team.

On Tuesday, Johnson was a guest on the Jim Rome Show, and he hinted at a return to the Lions.

“I’m excited to be around the team again,” Johnson said. “Just being around football and allow my kids to see some of the things that I was able to do while I was with Detroit.”

“I’m excited about him actually reaching out and putting the effort forward to try and make that happen,” Johnson said. “That’s the difference that I have not seen in the past that’s happening now.”

“I want to be back around football and help out the team,” Johnson said. “Not that they need my help, but I have a lot of experience to share with those guys, whether it’s football or off-the-field (matters). I definitely could be of value to the organization.”

"I'm excited just to be around the team again."@CalvinJohnsonJr on his improved relationship with the Lions. pic.twitter.com/MfYqxhPGIS — Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 21, 2023

The Big Picture: Johnson's potential return to the Lions could be a significant development for the team

The potential reconciliation between Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions is a significant development for the team. Johnson is a Lions Hall of Famer who holds numerous team records, and his return to the team could bring a positive impact in terms of mentoring and coaching younger players. It also signals a potential end to the strained relationship between Johnson and the Lions, which could benefit both parties in the long run.

Calvin Johnson By the Numbers

The fact that the Lions reclaimed $1.6 million from Johnson upon his retirement is important to note because it highlights the fractured relationship between the two sides. It also suggests that money was a significant factor in the dispute, which could provide context for Johnson's potential return to the team.

The Bottom Line – A possible happy ending for Lions and Johnson

The potential reconciliation between Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions is a positive development for both parties. Johnson's return to the team could provide guidance and coaching to younger players, while also signaling an end to the strained relationship between Johnson and the Lions. If the two sides can come to an agreement, it could be a happy ending for everyone involved.