Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Calvin Ridley puts C.J. Gardner-Johnson on blast: ‘He can barely talk English to me, honestly’

Calvin Ridley puts C.J. Gardner-Johnson on blast: The Jaguars receiver has clearly heard enough of Gardner-Johnson's trash talk.

W.G. Brady

Calvin Ridley puts C.J. Gardner-Johnson on blast

During the joint practice in Allen Park between the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars, trash talk took center stage. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the verbal jousts were most intense between Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Jaguars wide receiver, Calvin Ridley.

Inside The Article
Calvin Ridley puts C.J. Gardner-Johnson on blastTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Trash Talk or Lost in Translation?
Calvin Ridley interrupts C.J. Gardner-Johnson Calvin Ridley puts C.J. Gardner-Johnson on blast

As the Lions' defense made their play, Gardner-Johnson took a particular interest in the Jacksonville huddle, continuing with his trash talk. Ridley, clearly frustrated, took time post-practice to address the situation. Expressing his indifference towards Gardner-Johnson, Ridley emphasized the need to keep things football-centric. But Ridley's most stinging remark came when he mentioned that Gardner-Johnson “can barely talk English” to him.

“I don’t know nothing about no damn C.J. Gardner, whatever his damn name is,” Ridley told the Free Press after practice. “I don’t care about his ass. I’m just working, man. He talk to damn much, for real. Keep it football. We out here to play football, this (expletive) just, he can’t help it.”

Read More

Detroit Lions Training Camp: 7 Players Miss Joint Practice vs. Jaguars

Detroit Lions Center Frank Ragnow Has Hilarious Comment About Potential Week 1 Gift

2023 Detroit Lions X-Factor Is Already Impressing

“I barely hear what he says,” Ridley said. “He can barely talk English to me, honestly.”

In retaliation, Gardner-Johnson threw his own shade, hinting at Ridley's alleged lack of courage when without his pads.

“Tell him don’t tuck your tail when he ain’t got no pads on,” Gardner-Johnson said.

Detroit Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson Kerby Joseph Kansas City Chiefs Madden 24 Philadelphia Eagles Dan Campbell Jameson Williams C.J. Gardner-Johnson takes ‘NSFW’ shot at ex-Detroit Lions DB Amani Oruwariye

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson trash-talks throughout joint practice with the Jaguars.
  2. Jaguars' Calvin Ridley expresses irritation, emphasizing the focus on football and commenting on Gardner-Johnson's English.
  3. Gardner-Johnson responds, hinting at Ridley's lack of bravery.

Bottom Line – Trash Talk or Lost in Translation?

Football, with its intense moments, brings out the passion in players, sometimes leading to heated verbal exchanges. However, it's essential to discern between the adrenaline-fueled competitive spirit and taking things too far. Ridley's and Gardner-Johnson's altercation serves as a reminder that words, once spoken, can't be taken back. Whether it's a genuine language barrier or simply a war of words, maintaining respect on and off the field remains paramount.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?