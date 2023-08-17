Calvin Ridley puts C.J. Gardner-Johnson on blast: ‘He can barely talk English to me, honestly’

Calvin Ridley puts C.J. Gardner-Johnson on blast

During the joint practice in Allen Park between the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars, trash talk took center stage. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the verbal jousts were most intense between Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Jaguars wide receiver, Calvin Ridley.

As the Lions' defense made their play, Gardner-Johnson took a particular interest in the Jacksonville huddle, continuing with his trash talk. Ridley, clearly frustrated, took time post-practice to address the situation. Expressing his indifference towards Gardner-Johnson, Ridley emphasized the need to keep things football-centric. But Ridley's most stinging remark came when he mentioned that Gardner-Johnson “can barely talk English” to him.

“I don’t know nothing about no damn C.J. Gardner, whatever his damn name is,” Ridley told the Free Press after practice. “I don’t care about his ass. I’m just working, man. He talk to damn much, for real. Keep it football. We out here to play football, this (expletive) just, he can’t help it.”

“I barely hear what he says,” Ridley said. “He can barely talk English to me, honestly.”

In retaliation, Gardner-Johnson threw his own shade, hinting at Ridley's alleged lack of courage when without his pads.

“Tell him don’t tuck your tail when he ain’t got no pads on,” Gardner-Johnson said.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson trash-talks throughout joint practice with the Jaguars. Jaguars' Calvin Ridley expresses irritation, emphasizing the focus on football and commenting on Gardner-Johnson's English. Gardner-Johnson responds, hinting at Ridley's lack of bravery.

Bottom Line – Trash Talk or Lost in Translation?

Football, with its intense moments, brings out the passion in players, sometimes leading to heated verbal exchanges. However, it's essential to discern between the adrenaline-fueled competitive spirit and taking things too far. Ridley's and Gardner-Johnson's altercation serves as a reminder that words, once spoken, can't be taken back. Whether it's a genuine language barrier or simply a war of words, maintaining respect on and off the field remains paramount.