Capitals and Rangers engage in line brawl to start game [VIDEO]

The New York Rangers are still seething after what they saw as a dereliction of duty from the NHL after they didn’t suspend Washington Capitals goon Tom Wilson after his actions on Monday night.

They’re out for revenge in tonight’s rematch and Madison Square Garden, and the fireworks began immediately:

Line brawl to start tonight's game between the Rangers and Capitals at MSG pic.twitter.com/52pvvVZHwx — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 5, 2021

The chaos then continued with former Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith taking on Wilson himself: