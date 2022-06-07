Casey Mize is being shut down by Detroit Tigers

Well, I feel like this is an article about Detroit Tigers P Casey Mize that I’ve already written on multiple occasions this season.

According to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Mize, who is dealing with an elbow sprain, has been feeling discomfort while playing catch from 90-feet and he is being shut down while he seeks more medical opinion.

Casey Mize was trying to work his way back to the Tigers

Mize, who was recently transferred to the 60-day IL, was originally placed on the 10-day IL on April 14th with a sprained right elbow.

In two starts this season, Mize was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

The hope was that he would be able to take a step forward in 2022 after going 7-9 with a 3.71 ERA during the 2021 season.

This is obviously some tough news for Mize and the Tigers as he was supposed to be one of their top pitchers in 2022.

Unfortunately, the Tigers’ bad luck has not only involved Casey Mize but it has also involved almost their entire starting rotation to start off the 2022 season. Thankfully, they have had quite a few pitchers step up and pitch well.

Nation, at this point, should the Tigers just opt to shut down Casey Mize for the remainder of the season?

