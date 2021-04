Sharing is caring!

Their meeting apparently went well!

The Detroit Lions have officially signed CB Quinton Dunbar, with whom they met with earlier today, to a free-agent deal:

Former Seahawks’ DB Quinton Dunbar is signing a one-year deal with the Lions, per his agent @ELSportsLLC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021

After playing collegiately at Florida, Dunbar was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free-agent. He was later traded to Seattle prior to the 2020 season.