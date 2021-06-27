Charles Barkley didn’t know how to turn his phone off on live TV so Ernie Johnson took it [Video]

Sharing is caring!

If you are a fan of the NBA on TNT pre and post-game shows, you are well aware of the amazing chemistry that Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith have together.

During Sunday night’s pre-game show, Johnson was talking when Barkley’s phone went off. Since Barkley seemed confused as to how to silence it, Johnson walked over to him, took the phone, and proceeded to set the phone toward the back of the set.

Check it out.

Chuck didn't know how to turn his phone off so @TurnerSportsEJ had to take it away 📱😅 pic.twitter.com/bpT1D3McYx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 28, 2021