Charles Woodson describes being elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winning DB Charles Woodson is now forever enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having been elected as part of the Class of 2021 in his first year of eligibility.

During an interview earlier today, he was asked what it means for him to be immortalized as a Hall of Famer. And as he explained his gratitude, he also stated that people believe he’d still be able to suit up today!

“I get told all the time when people see me – I still work out quit regularly, and people are like ‘Hey man, you look like you still can play!'” he said. “A lot of times I go back and forth with them and say, ‘Yeah, I might be able to give them a play or two here or there.'” “But, I’m officially done with playing football now,” he said. “This marks the end of what I did as a player for 18 years in the NFL and all throughout college and high school….I feel like this means that I’m going to live forever. This is immortality. It’s a great accomplishment I share with each and every player, coach and family member I have thata’s supported me over the years, and it’s the ultimate compliment that one player can achieve after their playing days are over. I’m so extremely grateful to be here.”

Originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders out of Michigan, Woodson would go on to tie for 1st place all-time with 13 career defensive touchdowns and ranks No. 5 in NFL history with 65 career interceptions. He played for the Raiders over two different stints for a total of 11 years, and also spent seven years with the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009, Woodson earned nine Pro-Bowl selections, and was a member of Green Bay’s 2010 Super Bowl winning team.

