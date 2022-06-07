Chicago Bears penalized for breaking NFL rule

According to a report from Dan Wiederer, the Chicago Bears have been forced to cancel today’s practice because they violated an NFL rule.

Wiederer is reporting that the Bears, according to a league source, were forced to wipe today’s OTA practice off the books completely after violating the offseason rules of the CBA with live contact during their May practices, which is prohibited.

Chicago Bears forced to cancel practice

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the Bears were warned that there was too much contact in their practices last month but their failure to comply has landed them with a minor penalty.

From Chicago Tribune:

According to the league source, the Bears were warned for having practices featuring too much contact last month with requests made that they alter their practice activity to adjust. Eventually, when proper adjustments weren’t made, the NFL Players Association was asked to get involved and the NFL stepped in, deciding that the team was in violation of league rules. As a result, the Bears were required to forfeit one of their OTA practices.

