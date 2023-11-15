Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields expected to play vs. Detroit Lions

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to return from his four-game absence due to a thumb injury, aiming to reignite his performance against the Detroit Lions.

Sources: #Bears QB Justin Fields, out the last month with a dislocated thumb, is expected to start Sunday vs the #Lions, assuming today’s practice goes well. The key has been regaining grip strength, and Fields was nearly there before TNF. With a solid practice, he will be. pic.twitter.com/6Oxp4Ta8G4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2023

Why it Matters

Fields' 2023 season has been a mix of highs and lows, as he has shown improvement in his accuracy, yards per attempt, and passer rating, yet, he is still grappling with interception issues, and his QBR has dropped from 56.3 in 2022 to 39.1 in 2023. His dynamic rushing ability remains a critical asset, though both his attempts per game (7.8) and yards per game (39.5) are way down from where they were a year ago.

Fields' return could significantly influence the Bears' offensive strategies and performance in the upcoming game. In case of any setbacks, the Bears may rely on undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, whose track record in his four starts presents a mixed bag of results.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Fields' Comeback: A Crucial Juncture

Justin Fields' expected return against the Detroit Lions is a significant development for the Chicago Bears. His performance prior to the injury, marked by improvements and challenges, suggests that his presence could be a game-changer for the team. The Bears' strategy will heavily depend on Fields' ability to resume play effectively, especially given his rushing skills. The potential need to rely on Tyson Bagent, should Fields experience any setbacks, adds an element of unpredictability. Fields' comeback game is not just about one player's return; it is about the potential reshaping of the Bears' season.