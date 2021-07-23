Chicago Blackhawks acquire 4-time All-Star Seth Jones just prior to NHL Draft

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Chicago Blackhawks have traded the Columbus Blue Jackets for four-time NHL All-Star Seth Jones just prior to the start of the 2021 NHL Draft, which will begin tonight.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the trade is not yet official but the Blackhawks are reportedly sending draft picks and a player to Columbus.

The Blackhawks are also signing Jones to an extension that is believed to be for 8 years.

Are you having fun yet?

For picks and a player. Trade call hasn’t happened yet. But Seth Jones indeed headed to Chicago https://t.co/C2Hb72F5BR — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 23, 2021