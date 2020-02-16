Cincinatti DC Marcus Freeman rejects “significant attempt” by Michigan State to hire him

The Michigan State Spartans were able to get their brand new head football coach in Mel Tucker following the abrupt retirement of Mark Dantonio.

However, not every attempt to pry opposing coaches away to East Lansing have been successful.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

A reported attempt to lure Cincinnati Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been unsuccessful, as he’s decided to remain in his current location.

Sources indicate to @BearcatJournal that Cincinnati DC Marcus Freeman has decided to remain in the Queen City for the 2020 season. Michigan State made a significant push to hire him away, but we are told he's staying put. #Bearcats — Chad Brendel (@ChadBrendel) February 16, 2020

- Advertisement -

This is now the second rejection that new coach Tucker has undergone, as Kentucky’s Vince Marrow also turned down an offer to join the Spartans.