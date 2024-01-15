C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Detroit Lions Fans: ‘They're Not With No Matthew Stafford'

On Sunday night, the Detroit Lions did something they had not done since the 1991 season as they won a playoff game by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-23. In the wake of the Lions' thrilling Wild Card Round victory, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson made a striking comment regarding the team's fans and their loyalty, particularly in relation to quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

Embracing Jared Goff over Stafford

Gardner-Johnson candidly addressed the media post-game about the team's sentiment and fan support following their win.

“I ain't gonna cap to y'all, I ain't gonna speak on something that I wasn't a part of but I know they probably loved winning a playoff game,” Gardner-Johnson said. “These fans are with J.G., they're not with no Matthew Stafford. Matthew Stafford's over there, so don't talk about that.”

His words draw a clear line between the current team dynamics and past associations, particularly highlighting the fans' support for Goff over former Lions QB Stafford.

A Shift in Fan Allegiance

The comment reflects a shift in allegiance among Lions fans, who have seemingly embraced Jared Goff as their quarterback, distancing themselves from the Stafford era. Gardner-Johnson's remarks underscore the fans' current focus and commitment to Goff, especially in the wake of a significant playoff win that has bolstered the team's morale and unity.

Bottom Line: A New Era for Lions and Their Fans

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's comments post-game resonate with a sentiment of progress and looking ahead. As the Lions continue their journey in the playoffs, the clear support for Jared Goff from both the team and the fans signals a new era for the franchise, one that distances itself from past narratives and embraces the current team's potential and aspirations.