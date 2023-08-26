C.J. Gardner-Johnson puts Tiki Barber on blast for ignorant comment

An unexpected hiccup arose during Friday's preseason matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers when CBS broadcaster Tiki Barber (according to a report from Sports Illustrated) seemed to be out of touch with the Lions' team dynamics. Barber wrongly claimed that seasoned safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the odd man out in Detroit in favor of rookie Brian Branch.

What did Gardner-Johnson Say?

Such assertions, especially when aired on national platforms, don't often slip by unnoticed. True to form, Gardner-Johnson swiftly addressed the error via social media.

“Whoever the broadcaster talking about I’m the odd ball, bro check my resume!! Go study before u speak on my name!!”

Why it Matters

Urging the “broadcaster” to “check my resume” and to be better informed before making such claims. Gardner-Johnson's retort was not just a personal defense; it was a statement of his standing and role in the team. A recent addition from the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson has swiftly established himself as a central figure in Aaron Glenn's defense, bringing depth, skill, and experience to the squad.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

CBS broadcaster, Tiki Barber, mistakenly suggests C.J. Gardner-Johnson is losing his spot. Gardner-Johnson quickly corrects Barber's assertion on social media. Former Eagles player, Gardner-Johnson remains a vital component of the Lions' defense.

Bottom Line – In the Lions’ Den, Every Word Counts

Barber's slip, and Gardner-Johnson's immediate response, remind broadcasters, players, and fans alike that in this era of instant communication, every word is under the microscope. While Gardner-Johnson continues to fortify the Lions' defense, the incident serves as a timely lesson for sports commentators everywhere: stay updated, stay informed, and remember that in the age of social media, the players are listening, and they're not afraid to set the record straight. Especially if that player is C.J. Gardner-Johnson!