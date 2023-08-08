The addition of defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Detroit Lions roster is already shaking things up at training camp, as he reportedly threw a ‘NSFW' jab at former Lion and current New York Giants cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson takes ‘NSFW’ jab at ex-Detroit Lions DB Amani Oruwariye

The verbal sparring reportedly occurred during a joint practice between the Lions and the Giants, with Gardner-Johnson targeting Oruwariye's coverage skills in particular, sparking a competitive fire across the practice facility.

“You can't over (expletive),” Gardner-Johnson was heard saying to Oruwariye.

Key Points

Gardner-Johnson fits right in with the Lions at training camp.

Gardner-Johnson takes a shot at Oruwariye, who formerly played with the Lions and is now with the New York Giants.

The Lions and Giants joint practice turns heated thanks to Gardner-Johnson's trash talk.

Bottom Line – A Roaring Start for Gardner-Johnson

It's safe to say Gardner-Johnson is carving a space for himself within the Detroit Lions, and as long as he is on our team, he will be a fan favorite. The unfiltered competitiveness he showcased during today's joint practice against the Giants sets the tone for the kind of fierce and spirited player he aims to be in 2023. Whether it's good-natured trash talk or a serious dig at a rival, Gardner-Johnson's actions have created quite the buzz. It'll be exciting to see how this energy translates on the actual field and whether it helps the Lions establish their dominance this season. One thing is for sure, CJGJ sure will be fun to watch in a Lions' uniform!