Claiming Odell Beckham Jr. would be a ‘chess, not checkers’ move by Detroit Lions

As you have probably heard by now, the Cleveland Browns have officially released WR Odell Beckham Jr., which means he is now on the waiver wire.

Well, guess who has the No. 1 waiver priority and just so happens to need a wide receiver? Our Detroit Lions.

Now, let me be clear about something right from the get-go. I want NOTHING to do with having Beckham Jr. on my football team long-term. In fact, I really don’t want him anywhere near the Lions organization as he has been cancer everywhere he has gone. Hell, being one state away from Michigan was already too close for comfort, in my opinion.

That being said, the Lions could make a ‘chess, not checkers’ move by shocking everybody and claiming Beckham Jr. off waivers.

Hear me out.

You see, the Lions need wide receiver help and they could make a deal with Beckham Jr. that if he comes in, keeps his nose clean, plays hard, and is a good teammate, that they will try to trade him to a contender in the offseason.

At 0-8, the Lions have absolutely nothing to lose by claiming OBJ off waivers as they could release him in a heartbeat if he becomes even the slightest of problems for the locker room.

Nation, what do you think?