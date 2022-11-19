College GameDay announces destination for Week 13 [Video]

Can you believe we are already finishing up Week 12 of the college football season? On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay was in the great state of Montana for the rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State (Huge shout-out to Cody and his awesome son Wyatt, who were in attendance to root on their Bobcats), and next week, the crew will head to The Game in Columbus, Ohio for the biggest rivalry in all the land, Michigan vs. Ohio State.

Via Lisa – Created by Cody and Wyatt

College GameDay announces they are heading to The Game

On Saturday evening, GameDay dropped a video to announce they will be heading to Columbus for next Saturday’s game between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

Next week, we are headed to one of the best rivalries in all of sports between @UMichFootball and @OhioStateFB! pic.twitter.com/SyIuXMmxgS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 20, 2022

Both Michigan and Ohio State moved to 11-0 following a couple of scares on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines needed a field goal with just 0:09 remaining on the game clock, while the Buckeyes survived a close one against Maryland.

Who will win The Game between Ohio State and Michigan?