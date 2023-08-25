Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Comeback complete: Tigers win thanks to Parker Meadows’ walk-off home run [Video]

The Detroit Tigers get the win thanks to Parker Meadows' walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th inning!

Parker Meadows' walk-off home run is an instant classic

Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows has officially arrived, as he sent Comerica Park into a frenzy tonight with his first career home run, a walk-off three-run shot to right field that enabled the Tigers to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Parker Meadows' walk-off

Meadows was recently promoted by the Detroit Tigers

Meadows, who was a Tigers second-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, was recently called up by the team to make his Major League debut. During tonight's game, he'd already made a highlight reel catch in center field, taking away what would have been a home run for the visiting Houston Astros.

He'll forever remember his 1st home run

After a single from Miguel Cabrera and an RBI double from Javier Baez, it was Meadows who stepped up to the plate and played the role of hero with his 1st career home run, walking it off for the Tigers and becoming just the 8th player in team history to hit their first long ball in the walk-off variety.

And as you can see, his teammates as well as the crowd at Comerica Park were absolutely thrilled for him.

  1. Parker Meadows was recently called up by the Tigers to make his MLB debut
  2. The Tigers were no-hit through 7 innings, but clawed their way back into it thanks to a single from Miguel Cabrera and RBI double from Javier Baez
  3. That set the stage for Parker Meadows to play the role of hero, as he walked it off with his 1st career home run

Bottom Line: What a night for Parker Meadows

They say you'll never forget your first Major League home run, and this will especially hold true for Parker Meadows.

What a moment at Comerica Park, something that he and his family will remember for the rest of their lives.

