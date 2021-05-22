Comedian Bill Burr posts NFSW video bashing ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons

Sharing is caring!

*Originally published on May 11, 2020

If you had not heard, there has been a docuseries running on ESPN featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. During the series, which is titled, “The Last Dance,” Michael Jordan has taken every opportunity to bash Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons for when the Pistons walked off the court without shaking hands after losing to the Bulls in the 1991.

Thomas says the “Bad Boys” get a bad rap for walking off the court and that the Boston Celtics did the same thing to them whey they lost to the Pistons a couple of years earlier.

Now comedian Bill Burr has released a NSFW (Adult Language) which bashes Thomas and his “Bad Boys” teammates.

Check it out.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Bill Burr - The Last Dance" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PYIwUArvj4k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Nation, does Burr have a point here or did the “Bad Boys” do the right thing by walking off the court without shaking hands?