Comerica Park is still not ready for Detroit Tigers Opening Day

Comerica Park is not ready for Detroit Tigers Opening Day, which is just a week away. Although Tigers' President Scott Harris is confident the renovations will be completed on time, there is still a lot of work to be done, particularly with the outfield fences and walls. However, the clubhouse renovations are complete, which is a big deal for the players, as the outdated facilities were previously a source of frustration for them and a hindrance to attracting free agents.

Key Points

The renovations at Comerica Park are still ongoing.

The center field fences and outfield walls still require work.

The new clubhouse renovations are complete.

The previous clubhouse was outdated and lacked efficient space.

The upgrades were a significant priority for the team.

Why it Matters for Comerica Park and the Detroit Tigers

Scott Harris confirmed that the renovations at Comerica Park are still ongoing, with the center field fences and outfield walls still requiring work. However, the new clubhouse renovations are complete, which is a significant improvement for the players. The previous clubhouse was outdated and lacked efficient space for amenities like the weight room and expanded video and data room. Although there are still some minor details to be worked on, Harris is confident that the players will benefit greatly from the upgrades.

- Advertisement -

“Very much so,” Harris said with a chuckle. “There are a lot of hard hats running around in Detroit. Hopefully the outcomes that we modeled with the fences will come to pass.”

“There are going to be plenty of clubhouse upgrades that our that our players are going to benefit from,” he said. “There will be some details that we’re still going to be working on in the first couple of weeks, but it’s going to look a lot different.

“We’re proud to give our players a new clubhouse.”

Scott Harris Wants Detroit to be a Place Where Players Want to Come

Harris went on to explain that upgrading the clubhouse was a “huge priority” because it is important to invest in the players.

“The clubhouse upgrade was a huge priority and spent a lot of time and energy in elevating the players experience this offseason,” Harris said. “We are fortunate to have an owner in Chris (Ilitch) who is committed to investing in the players, the systems and the infrastructure that can help us get this right.

- Advertisement -

“He’s done a lot that you know about and he’s done a lot that you don’t know about to improve how it looks and feels to be a Tiger.”

Harris said the team wants Detroit to be a place where players want to come and play.

“I’m also excited to be responsive to further changes they might need to get the very best out of them,” he said. “We want Detroit to be a place where players want to come play and a place they want to stay and play for a long time.”

Bottom Line – Ready or Not, Here Comes Opening Day

- Advertisement -

Although the renovations at Comerica Park are still ongoing, Tigers' President Scott Harris is confident that everything will be ready in time for Opening Day. The new clubhouse upgrades are a significant improvement for the players, and the outfield renovations will greatly impact the game. Despite the ongoing construction work, the team is ready to take the field and start the season. As fans, we are excited to see the team's progress and look forward to a successful season.