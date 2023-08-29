Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley’s Activation Poses New Challenges for Detroit Lions’ Roster Cuts

The Lions' Chess Move: Activating Emmanuel Moseley

It's official. According to insider Adam Schefter, Emmanuel Moseley is set to join the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster. The cornerback, who has been in recovery from an ACL tear, is coming off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. His activation brings both promise and complications to the team's secondary.

Moseley's Journey from the PUP List to Active Roster

Last season, while with the San Francisco 49ers, Moseley suffered a painful ACL tear that stalled his upward trajectory. Initially, it looked like he was on a fast track to recovery; however, a supplementary “clean-up” surgery disrupted that timeline. Head coach Dan Campbell, never one to shy away from optimism, expressed his satisfaction with Moseley's progress earlier this week, stating, “E-man's doing well, but he’s somebody we’ll discuss tonight on whether – do we keep him on PUP, do we take him off? He’s close, but he’s doing well.”

Immediate Impact or Slow Burn?

Just because Moseley is off the PUP list doesn't necessarily translate to immediate playtime. He's just started working out with trainers and hasn't had any team walkthroughs or practice reps. For a player coming off an injury, getting acclimated to his teammates and absorbing the intricacies of the defensive scheme are imperative steps.

Stay down trust the process and let God work. God Did 🙏🏿 https://t.co/TJ0k0BefcY — Emmanuel Moseley (@Mannymoseley) August 29, 2023

The Reshuffling of the Lions' Cornerback Depth

In Moseley's initial absence, the Detroit Lions are expected to start Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs at outside cornerback. Will Harris and undrafted rookie Starling Thomas V are slated as the primary backups. However, Moseley's activation throws an intriguing curveball into the roster cuts equation. The Lions' cornerback unit has been on a decent run this preseason, making the forthcoming decisions even trickier.

