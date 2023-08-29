Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley’s Activation Poses New Challenges for Detroit Lions’ Roster Cuts

The Detroit Lions activate cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from the PUP list, making roster cuts more challenging while adding vital depth to their secondary.

The Lions' Chess Move: Activating Emmanuel Moseley

It's official. According to insider Adam Schefter, Emmanuel Moseley is set to join the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster. The cornerback, who has been in recovery from an ACL tear, is coming off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. His activation brings both promise and complications to the team's secondary.

Inside The Article
The Lions' Chess Move: Activating Emmanuel MoseleyMoseley's Journey from the PUP List to Active RosterImmediate Impact or Slow Burn?The Reshuffling of the Lions' Cornerback DepthTL;DR (too long didn't read)
Emmanuel Moseley Detroit Lions Emmanuel Moseley Injury Update Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions?

Moseley's Journey from the PUP List to Active Roster

Last season, while with the San Francisco 49ers, Moseley suffered a painful ACL tear that stalled his upward trajectory. Initially, it looked like he was on a fast track to recovery; however, a supplementary “clean-up” surgery disrupted that timeline. Head coach Dan Campbell, never one to shy away from optimism, expressed his satisfaction with Moseley's progress earlier this week, stating, “E-man's doing well, but he’s somebody we’ll discuss tonight on whether – do we keep him on PUP, do we take him off? He’s close, but he’s doing well.”

Immediate Impact or Slow Burn?

Just because Moseley is off the PUP list doesn't necessarily translate to immediate playtime. He's just started working out with trainers and hasn't had any team walkthroughs or practice reps. For a player coming off an injury, getting acclimated to his teammates and absorbing the intricacies of the defensive scheme are imperative steps.

Read More

Detroit Lions release Parker Romo

Detroit Lions release Darrell Daniels as tight end room is set

Detroit Lions looking for new kicker

The Reshuffling of the Lions' Cornerback Depth

In Moseley's initial absence, the Detroit Lions are expected to start Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs at outside cornerback. Will Harris and undrafted rookie Starling Thomas V are slated as the primary backups. However, Moseley's activation throws an intriguing curveball into the roster cuts equation. The Lions' cornerback unit has been on a decent run this preseason, making the forthcoming decisions even trickier.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Emmanuel Moseley, recovering from an ACL tear, is officially activated from the PUP list to the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster.
  2. While Coach Dan Campbell is optimistic about Moseley's recovery, immediate game impact is still uncertain.
  3. Moseley's activation complicates roster cuts but enhances the depth and competitiveness of the Lions' cornerback position.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?