Craig Reynolds makes Block of the Year to spring Amon-Ra St. Brown for long TD [Video]

Craig Reynolds makes Block of the Year to spring Amon-Ra St. Brown for long TD

The Detroit Lions are currently taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and if you are watching, you had the opportunity to see what could end up being be block of the year. As you are about to see, the block I am talking about took place in the 2nd quarter when Lions wide receiver Craig Reynolds shot out of a cannon to destroy a Buccaneers defender.

What did Craig Reynolds do?

The play took place on third and long when Jared Goff threw short of the sticks to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Though it looked unlikely that St. Brown was going to pick up a first down, he was patient and cut across the field until Reynolds made an amazing block. As you will see in the video below, St. Brown did a lot more than pick up a first down!

Bottom Line: BLOCK OF THE YEAR!