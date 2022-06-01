Dallas Cowboys release statement following death of Marion Barber III

On Wednesday evening (Eastern Time), news broke that former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber III has been found dead in his apartment at the age of 38.

Just moments ago, the Cowboys released the following statement regarding Barber’s death.

From Dallas Cowboys Twitter:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Marion Barber III’s most-memorable run gained only two yards

One of Barber’s most-memorable runs (probably his most memorable) came against the New England Patriots and though it only gained the Cowboys two yards, it showed exactly the type of player he was.

Watch as Barber III is about to be tackled for a safety but absolutely refuses to accept that fate.

Since the NFL is a stickler when it comes to video content, you will have to click here to watch Barber’s amazing run.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Marion Barber III. Rest in Peace, Barbarian. You will certainly be missed.

