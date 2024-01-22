Dan Campbell admits to making last-minute mistake vs. Buccaneers

During the Detroit Lions‘ 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round, a potential misstep in game management was observed. Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted to inefficient time management during the game's final minute, a situation that could have given the Buccaneers a slim chance for a comeback.

What Happened?

Lions quarterback Jared Goff‘s final kneel-down occurred with 35 seconds remaining, while the Buccaneers still had a timeout. This scenario could have led to Detroit attempting a 49-yard field goal, potentially giving the Buccaneers possession once more.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Campbell acknowledged the situation wasn't managed well, taking responsibility for the oversight. He recognized the Buccaneers had a timeout left but assumed they wouldn't use it. Although the scenario didn't harm Detroit's win, it served as a crucial learning experience.

“First of all, we didn't handle that whole thing well on our end,” Campbell said. “We should've bled it more than we did. Look, I'll be the first to admit that, and that's on me. We knew they had a timeout left, and I could tell he wasn't gonna call it. So, that's just, that's how it ended.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Learning from Victory

The Lions' victory, despite the time management hiccup, affirms the team's resilience and ability to secure wins under pressure. Campbell's acknowledgment of the mistake not only exemplifies transparency and leadership but also provides a valuable lesson in the nuances of game management. As the Lions progress, such experiences will only strengthen their strategic approach in future high-stakes games.