Dan Campbell admits to screwing up play call: ‘I wish I had that one back’

The hope was that on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions would pick up their first win of the Dan Campbell era when they hosted the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

Unfortunately, the Lions fell short (again) as the Bears won the game on a last-second field goal.

Late in the second quarter, the Lions had the ball third-and-32 from their own 49-yard line and rather than taking a shot downfield or at least picking up enough to potentially kick a field goal, Campbell called a shotgun handoff that gained one yard, forcing a Lions punt.

On Wednesday, Campbell spoke the media and he revealed that he wishes he could have that play call back.

“It’s one thing to run it, but I hated the run that I called,” he said. “That’s one. But two is, hindsight, I wish I’d have thrown. We’d have had something a little deeper and if it’s there, great. If not, check it down, see what you can get and now you’ve got a decision to make. Do you still punt it or do you go for a field goal? I wish I had that one back.”

Nation, do you think Campbell should still be calling plays for the Lions?