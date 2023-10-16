Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell corrects reporter about Detroit Lions playing ‘road games’ in 2023

Dan Campbell corrects reporter about Detroit Lions playing 'road games' in 2023

Dan Campbell corrects reporter about Detroit Lions playing ‘road games' in 2023

The Detroit Lions moved to 5-1 on the season on Sunday by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 20-6 at Raymond James Stadium. In fact, the Lions are now 3-0 on the road but don't tell head coach Dan Campbell that, as he does not believe the Lions have played a road game yet.

What did Dan Campbell say?

Campbell responded perfectly when asked about the Lions' success so far on the road in 2023.

“First of all, they're not really road games,” Campbell said. “That's what it feels like. We've got significant fan support on the road right now.

Campbell went on to say that the Lions believe they should win when they play on the road. He said that in terms of fan support, he has NEVER seen anything like what he has seen from Lions' fans.

Why it Matters

If you have tuned in to watch the Lions play “on the road” so far this season, you see exactly what Campbell is talking about as there have been many fans each week wearing the Honolulu blue and silver. Lions fans are the best fans in the NFL, and they are proving that both at Ford Field and when they play away from home.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions secured a 5-1 record this season with a convincing victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, extending their road game winning streak to 3-0.
  2. Head coach Dan Campbell, however, doesn't consider these games as true “road games” due to the overwhelming support from Lions fans present at away games.
  3. Campbell emphasized the incredible fan support, stating he has never witnessed anything like it, and believes the Lions should win even when playing on the road.
Bottom Line: The Best Fans In the NFL!

Dan Campbell's perspective on the Lions' “road games” highlights the passionate fan base's unwavering support, both at Ford Field and away, demonstrating the team's strong connection with its dedicated followers. Lions fans will have a chance to travel again this coming Sunday as the team will hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

