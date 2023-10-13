Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell reveals plan to replace Jonah Jackson vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report of the week, and we now know that Jonah Jackson has officially been ruled OUT for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson's official absence from the game against the Buccaneers leaves a significant void in the Lions' offensive line. Earlier in the day, Lions head coach Dan Campbell outlined the potential options available to fill Jackson's position, emphasizing that they trust the players they already within the organization.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Several names are on the table for consideration, including Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Graham Glasgow, Dan Skipper, and Kayode Awosika. Campbell's comments suggest a thorough evaluation of various scenarios, taking into account each player's strengths and experience.

“We've got guys in this building we trust,” Campbell told reporters on Friday. “Vaitai's had a pretty good week of practice. Certainly, we know what Graham brings to the table for us. Yodie has gotten better. So, I mean, we've got options. Skip's back ready to go. So we've got a couple of different set situations that we can go through here, and we've kind of rolled through them. We feel good though.” 

Who will Replace Jonah Jackson?

Vaitai emerges as the best candidate for replacing Jackson. While he has primarily played guard on the right side in Detroit, he has experience on the left side as a left tackle. This adaptability makes him a compelling choice, particularly considering Graham Glasgow's strong performance at right guard.

The decision regarding Jackson's replacement may become clearer when the Friday injury report and designations are released. As it stands, all indications point toward Jackson's absence, underscoring the need for a well-thought-out plan to ensure the offensive line remains solid.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions rule out Jonah Jackson for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  2. Coach Dan Campbell discusses replacement options, including Vaitai, Glasgow, Skipper, and Awosika.
  3. Vaitai seems to be the most logical choice for Jackson's replacement.
Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – A Critical Lineup Decision

The absence of Jonah Jackson presents the Detroit Lions with a significant roster challenge. Coach Dan Campbell's careful consideration of potential replacements demonstrates the importance of making the right call in the face of adversity. As the team heads into the game against the Buccaneers, the spotlight will be on the chosen replacement and their ability to seamlessly fill Jackson's shoes.

